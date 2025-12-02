Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Grove Park Shopping Center, a 120,150-square-foot, Publix-anchored retail center located at 1617 U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland. A private entity tied to Daniel Halberstein purchased the center for an undisclosed price.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield’s Retail Investment Advisors represented the seller, Longpoint Partners, in the transaction. Grove Park was originally developed in 1960 by George Jenkins, the founder of Publix Super Markets.

The property, which was fully renovated in 2019, was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including CVS, Dollar Tree and Humanitary Medical Center.