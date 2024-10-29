Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Regency Crossings is an 85,865-square-foot retail center in Port Richey, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Port Richey, Florida

by John Nelson

PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Regency Crossings, an 85,865-square-foot shopping center located in Port Richey, roughly 40 miles northwest of Tampa. Publix anchors the property, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. The center was originally built in 1985 and renovated in 2021.

PMAT Cos. sold the property to Essential Growth Properties for an undisclosed price. Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Refinancing for Three Multifamily Properties in...

Spandrel Development Opens Two North Carolina Apartment Communities...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Infill Industrial Properties...

Colliers Secures $24.5M Refinancing for Milford Station Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 70,000 SF...

Interra Realty Negotiates $12M Sale of Apartment Building...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Apartment Portfolio in...

Sleep Number to Open Three New Stores in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of New 1 MSF Industrial...