Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Port Richey, Florida

PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Regency Crossings, an 85,865-square-foot shopping center located in Port Richey, roughly 40 miles northwest of Tampa. Publix anchors the property, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. The center was originally built in 1985 and renovated in 2021.

PMAT Cos. sold the property to Essential Growth Properties for an undisclosed price. Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.