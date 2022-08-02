Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Selano at Bridge Street Apartments in Huntsville

Built in 2019, Selano at Bridge Street includes a fitness center, heated resort-style swimming pool with in-pool loungers, clubhouse with TVs and a kitchen/coffee bar and a dog park and pet spa.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Selano at Bridge Street, a 244-unit apartment community in Huntsville. California-based Steadfast Cos. purchased the community from Connecticut-based Twenty Lake Holdings for an undisclosed price. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Selano at Bridge Street serves at the multifamily component of Bridge Street Town Centre, a mixed-use development comprising hotels, offices and retailers including Apple, H&M, The Cheesecake Factory, Main Event and PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse. Built in 2019, the apartment community includes a fitness center, heated resort-style swimming pool with in-pool loungers, clubhouse with TVs and a kitchen/coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, game lounge with glass garage doors overlooking the pool area, a karaoke room and focus rooms.