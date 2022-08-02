REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Selano at Bridge Street Apartments in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2019, Selano at Bridge Street includes a fitness center, heated resort-style swimming pool with in-pool loungers, clubhouse with TVs and a kitchen/coffee bar and a dog park and pet spa.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Selano at Bridge Street, a 244-unit apartment community in Huntsville. California-based Steadfast Cos. purchased the community from Connecticut-based Twenty Lake Holdings for an undisclosed price. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Selano at Bridge Street serves at the multifamily component of Bridge Street Town Centre, a mixed-use development comprising hotels, offices and retailers including Apple, H&M, The Cheesecake Factory, Main Event and PBR x Lockhart Smokehouse. Built in 2019, the apartment community includes a fitness center, heated resort-style swimming pool with in-pool loungers, clubhouse with TVs and a kitchen/coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, game lounge with glass garage doors overlooking the pool area, a karaoke room and focus rooms.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  