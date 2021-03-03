Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing Campus in Norton, Massachusetts

NORTON, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a seniors housing campus in Norton, located near Rhode Island in the southern part of the state. The campus houses Residences at Norton, a 72-unit assisted living facility, and Wingate at Norton, a 106-bed skilled nursing home. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Dan Baker and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the institutional seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between investment firm Harrison Street and regional operator LCB Senior Living. The new ownership plans to upgrade the existing assisted living building and convert the existing skilled nursing portion to memory care and increased common area space.