REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing Campus in Norton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NORTON, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a seniors housing campus in Norton, located near Rhode Island in the southern part of the state. The campus houses Residences at Norton, a 72-unit assisted living facility, and Wingate at Norton, a 106-bed skilled nursing home. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Dan Baker and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the institutional seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between investment firm Harrison Street and regional operator LCB Senior Living. The new ownership plans to upgrade the existing assisted living building and convert the existing skilled nursing portion to memory care and increased common area space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  