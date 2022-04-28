Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Two Houston Industrial Portfolios Totaling 1.4 MSF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of two Houston industrial portfolios totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet. The Northwest Houston Portfolio consists of eight buildings totaling 740,925 square feet located along the U.S. Highway 290 corridor, and the Loop 610 Portfolio comprises five buildings totaling 709,114 square feet that in various submarkets. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Taylor Starnes, Jim Foreman and Brooke Forrest of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. At the time of sale, the portfolios had a combined occupancy rate of 97.4 percent. The buyer was also undisclosed.