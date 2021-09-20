REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Two New Jersey Industrial Buildings Totaling 204,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 204,000 square feet that are located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater. Both buildings feature cross-dock configurations and clear heights of 23 feet and were fully leased at the time of sale. A Cushman & Wakefield team of Gary Gabriel, David Bernhaut, Kyle Schmidt and Seth Zuidema represented the seller, Camber Real Estate Partners, and procured the buyer, High Street Logistics Properties, in the transaction. The sales price were not disclosed.

