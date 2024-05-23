Thursday, May 23, 2024
The three properties are located within Greenfield Business Park in Garner, N.C.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sales of Three Industrial Properties in Metro Raleigh Totaling $47.3M

by John Nelson

GARNER, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered two sales of three industrial properties spanning more than 260,000 square feet within Greenfield Business Park in Garner, about 10 miles south of Raleigh. The three properties include two newly constructed warehouses at 4101 and 4501 Waterfield Drive along with a third building at 600 S. Greenfield Parkway.

Christopher Sheldon, Doug Longyear and Andy Bogardus of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Jimmy Barnes of NAI Tri Properties, represented the seller and developer, Wigeon Capital, in both sale transactions. Foxfield Investments purchased 4101 and 4501 Waterfield Drive for $19.8 million, and Wake County ABC Board, an owner/occupier, purchased the third building for $27.5 million.

Acousti Engineering and Southern Staircase occupy 4101 Waterfield Drive, and The Macomb Group occupies 4501 Waterfield Drive.

