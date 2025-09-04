Thursday, September 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Multicraft sold the five-story portfolio and will continue to occupy the properties on an initial 15-year lease.
AcquisitionsIndustrialLeasing ActivityMississippiSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Portfolio in Jackson, Detroit

by John Nelson

JACKSON, MISS. AND DETROIT — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale-leaseback of a five-property light-manufacturing industrial portfolio totaling 169,043 square feet. Four of the five assets are located in metro Jackson and one facility is located in metro Detroit.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial, along with Pratt Rogers of Kerioth Corp., represented the seller, an entity doing business as Multicraft Real Estate LLC. The buyer, an entity doing business as Harrison Cayden Holdings LLC, purchased the portfolio and leased it back on a 15-year term to Multicraft, which specializes in manufacturing equipment for the automotive, power tool and HVAC industries. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

You may also like

Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments...

Gateway Jax Signs Publix to Anchor $2B Pearl...

Gwinnett County to Acquire Former Sears at Gwinnett...

SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased...

McCarthy Delivers $185M Expansion of Mercy Hospital Fort...

HydroGraph USA Signs 20,555 SF Industrial Lease in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 686,400 SF Industrial...

Lincoln Property Co. Buys San Diego Office Campus...