Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Portfolio in Jackson, Detroit

JACKSON, MISS. AND DETROIT — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale-leaseback of a five-property light-manufacturing industrial portfolio totaling 169,043 square feet. Four of the five assets are located in metro Jackson and one facility is located in metro Detroit.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial, along with Pratt Rogers of Kerioth Corp., represented the seller, an entity doing business as Multicraft Real Estate LLC. The buyer, an entity doing business as Harrison Cayden Holdings LLC, purchased the portfolio and leased it back on a 15-year term to Multicraft, which specializes in manufacturing equipment for the automotive, power tool and HVAC industries. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.