Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Two Memphis Industrial Facilities

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale-leaseback of two industrial facilities in Memphis totaling 250,000 square feet. AIC purchased the facilities, located at 2149 Harbor Ave. and 2172 Wharf St., from the tenant, Red Dot Corp. Red Dot designs and manufactures HVAC systems for commercial and military vehicles.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors, along with Frank Maldonado and Dan Johnsen of Cushman & Wakefield, represented Red Dot in the sale and long-term lease of the two facilities. Terms of the transaction were not released.