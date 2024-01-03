Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale of 12-Story Memphis Office Building

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of a Class B office building located at 2670 Union Ave. in the Midtown submarket of Memphis. According to LoopNet Inc., the 12-story property spans 119,213 square feet and tenants include Pearson Vue, Shelby County Community Service Agency and Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance LLC, which has exterior signage on the building.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors represented the sellers, an entity doing business as Union Office Center LLC and private investor Brett Kaye, in the transaction. The buyer, an entity doing business as 2670 Union Avenue Extended Building Owner LLC, purchased the building for an undisclosed price.