Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Brokers $63M Sale of Memphis Industrial Facility

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors has brokered the $63 million sale of a manufacturing and logistics facility located on 35.7 acres at 5106 Tradeport Drive in Memphis.

AAON Inc., an HVAC equipment manufacturer based in Tulsa, Okla., purchased the 787,000-square-foot property from Conwood Co. LLC, an affiliate of tobacco manufacturer American Snuff Co.

Landon Williams, Katie Hargett and Mark Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction, and John Beach and Susan Arledge of Newmark represented the buyer.