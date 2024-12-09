Monday, December 9, 2024
AAON Inc. purchased this 787,000-square-foot industrial property in Memphis from an affiliate of tobacco manufacturer American Snuff Co.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Brokers $63M Sale of Memphis Industrial Facility

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors has brokered the $63 million sale of a manufacturing and logistics facility located on 35.7 acres at 5106 Tradeport Drive in Memphis.

AAON Inc., an HVAC equipment manufacturer based in Tulsa, Okla., purchased the 787,000-square-foot property from Conwood Co. LLC, an affiliate of tobacco manufacturer American Snuff Co.

Landon Williams, Katie Hargett and Mark Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction, and John Beach and Susan Arledge of Newmark represented the buyer.

