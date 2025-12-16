Tuesday, December 16, 2025
4481 Distriplex Cove in Memphis spans 169,272 square feet.
Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 169,272 SF Industrial Facility in Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 169,272-square-foot industrial facility located at 4481 Distriplex Cove in Memphis. Olymbec USA LLC, a division of Montreal-based industrial owner Olymbec, purchased the property from tire manufacturer and distributor China Manufacturers Alliance LLC (CMA LLC) for an undisclosed price.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction, and Brian Califf of NAI Saig represented the buyer.

