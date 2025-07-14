Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 26,612 SF Retail Center Near Memphis

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of South Creek Collection, a 26,612-square-foot retail center located in the Memphis suburb of Southaven, roughly 14 miles south of the Tennessee border. Situated at 7090 Malco Blvd., the center was built in 1999 and sits on nearly 20 acres. Tenants at the property include Once Upon A Child, Edible Arrangements, Envy Nails and Baskin-Robbins. Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors represented the buyer, an entity doing business as KAG3 Southaven Real Estate LLC, in the transaction. Eric Williams of Newmark represented the seller, a company doing business as South Creek Collection LLC.