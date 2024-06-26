Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Built in 1973, Poplar Towers spans 11 stores in the East Memphis office submarket.
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Brokers Sale of 100,943 SF Poplar Towers Office Building in Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of Poplar Towers, a 100,943-square-foot office building located at 6263 Poplar Ave. in Memphis.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial represented the sellers, an entity doing business as Poplar Towers Office Center LLC and private investor Brett Kaye, in the transaction. Brian Califf of NAI Saig represented the buyer, Gregory Realty GP. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Class B office building is situated in the East Memphis submarket. According to LoopNet Inc., Poplar Towers spans 11 stories, features 258 surface parking spots and was built in 1973.

