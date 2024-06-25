Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Brokers Sale of 107,000 SF Shopping Center in Manchester, Tennessee

MANCHESTER, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of Whispering Pines, a 107,000-square-foot shopping center in Manchester, a city in Tennessee midway between Nashville and Chattanooga via I-24. Located at 2161 Hillsboro Blvd., the property was fully leased at the time of sale.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors represented the buyer, an entity doing business as BAG3 Holding LLC, in the transaction. Lane Breedlove and Margaret Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Core Whispering Pines LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.