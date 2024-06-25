Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Brokers Sale of 107,000 SF Shopping Center in Manchester, Tennessee

by John Nelson

MANCHESTER, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of Whispering Pines, a 107,000-square-foot shopping center in Manchester, a city in Tennessee midway between Nashville and Chattanooga via I-24. Located at 2161 Hillsboro Blvd., the property was fully leased at the time of sale.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors represented the buyer, an entity doing business as BAG3 Holding LLC, in the transaction. Lane Breedlove and Margaret Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Core Whispering Pines LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 506,723 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.2M Sale of Midtown...

Next Realty Sells 60,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2M Sale of Industrial...

Davis Property & Investment Buys Central Commerce Center...

SRS Negotiates $6.1M Ground Lease Sale of Chick-fil-A-Occupied...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.4M Sale of...

Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta Approve $172M Budget for...