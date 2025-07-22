Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Germantown Station was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including State Farm, Simmons Bank and Alliance Animal Health.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokers Sale of 12,000 SF Retail Center Near Memphis

by John Nelson

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Germantown Station, a 12,000-square-foot retail center located at 1217-1227 S. Germantown Road. Built in 2002, the property is situated on 1.3 acres and was fully leased to tenants including State Farm, Simmons Bank, Alliance Animal Health, Breakaway Running, A&A Nail Spa and Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana at the time of sale.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial represented the seller, an entity doing business as Germantown Station LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Ranjit Komeravelli.

You may also like

Phoenix Investors Purchases 628,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Greystar to Develop 175-Unit Active Adult Project at...

Penzance Receives Approval for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in...

CapRock Partners Buys 524,199 SF Distribution Center in...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 82,073 SF Ella Plaza...

Alterra Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Sugar...

BLP Purchases Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Fontana, California...

Nearon Enterprises Buys 72-Unit Briggs Village Multifamily Property...

Progressive Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Peppertree...