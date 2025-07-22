Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokers Sale of 12,000 SF Retail Center Near Memphis

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Germantown Station, a 12,000-square-foot retail center located at 1217-1227 S. Germantown Road. Built in 2002, the property is situated on 1.3 acres and was fully leased to tenants including State Farm, Simmons Bank, Alliance Animal Health, Breakaway Running, A&A Nail Spa and Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana at the time of sale.

Landon Williams and Katie Hargett of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial represented the seller, an entity doing business as Germantown Station LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Ranjit Komeravelli.