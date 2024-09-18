Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Conklin Metal Industries is the first company to join the tenant roster at CenterState Logistics Park One in Birmingham, Ala.
Cushman & Wakefield/EGS Arranges 51,750 SF Industrial Lease in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield / EGS Commercial Real Estate has arranged a 51,750-square-foot industrial lease at CenterState Logistics Park One, a newly constructed, 225,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building located at 225 Daniel Payne Drive in north Birmingham.

The tenant is Atlanta-based Conklin Metal Industries, a distributor of sheet metal, HVAC and duct fabrication supplies. The company is expanding its Birmingham footprint to accommodate growth within its manufacturing and distribution operations and is the first tenant to sign on at CenterState Logistics Park One.

Mark Byers and Brad Moffatt of Cushman & Wakefield / EGS represented the landlord, an entity doing business as CenterState Logistics Park One LLC, in the lease negotiations. Jack Brown of Graham & Co. represented the tenant.

