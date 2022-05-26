Cushman & Wakefield | EGS Arranges $7.8M Sale of New Birmingham Warehouse

REBusinessOnline

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield | EGS Commercial Real Estate has arranged the $7.8 million sale of a 67,000-square-foot warehouse in Birmingham. Situated at 101 39th St. N., the property is a new build-to-suit facility for Ferguson Enterprises, a distributor of commercial and residential plumbing products. Cushman & Wakefield | EGS delivered the facility in March 2022. Boston-based Stag Holdings purchased the property. Adam Eason of Cushman & Wakefield | EGS led the development efforts and also brokered the lease and sale transactions. INCO Group and WatsonBruhn Builders were the general contractors for the project. Stag Holdings has retained Cushman & Wakefield | EGS to provide management services for the property

