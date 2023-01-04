Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone Arrange $15.7M Refinancing for Multifamily Project in Tacoma, Washington
TACOMA, WASH. — Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone have jointly closed a $44 million loan for the for the refinancing of Koz on MLK Way, a newly built apartment community in Tacoma.
Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Paul Roeter, John Spreitzer and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team represented the borrower, an affiliate of Koz Development, in the financing. Greystone provided the Fannie Mae DUS loan.
Located on Martin Luther King Junior Way, the six-story property features 161 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 395 rentable square feet. On-site amenities include a furnished courtyard space with barbecues and lounge seating; laundry facilities, including in-unit washers/dryers; and private balconies on select units. Additionally, the property features 6,370 square feet of ground-floor retail space.