Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone Arrange Sale of 247-Unit W Flats Apartments in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone has arranged the sale of W Flats, a 247-unit apartment community located at 7200 Wallace Road in east Charlotte. Rise48 Equity LLC purchased the property from LIV Acquisitions for an undisclosed price.

Paul Marley, John Phoenix, Alex McDermott and Gavin Conlon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Donny Rosenberg and Daniel Kaweblum of Greystone originated a three-year, acquisition loan featuring two one-year extension options on behalf of the buyer.

According to Apartments.com, W Flats features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 523 to 1,079 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, fitness center, business center, laundry facilities, tenant lounge, onsite maintenance and package services.