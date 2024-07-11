Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at W Flats include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center and laundry facilities.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone Arrange Sale of 247-Unit W Flats Apartments in East Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone has arranged the sale of W Flats, a 247-unit apartment community located at 7200 Wallace Road in east Charlotte. Rise48 Equity LLC purchased the property from LIV Acquisitions for an undisclosed price.

Paul Marley, John Phoenix, Alex McDermott and Gavin Conlon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Donny Rosenberg and Daniel Kaweblum of Greystone originated a three-year, acquisition loan featuring two one-year extension options on behalf of the buyer.

According to Apartments.com, W Flats features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 523 to 1,079 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, fitness center, business center, laundry facilities, tenant lounge, onsite maintenance and package services.

You may also like

S.L. Nusbaum Brokers $34.9M Sale of Industrial Facility...

Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $18.8M Sale of Dexter Hayes...

NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Voit Brokers Sale of 3,034 SF Industrial Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 184-Unit Senior Living Portfolio...