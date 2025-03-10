Monday, March 10, 2025
Country Place Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 978 square feet to 1,178 square feet.
Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone Secure $63M Sale of Country Place Apartments in Burtonsville, Maryland

by John Nelson

BURTONSVILLE, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone have secured the sale of Country Place Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily development located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Burtonsville.

The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 978 square feet to 1,196 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Featured amenities at the development include a swimming pool, sundeck and a fitness center.

Anthony Liberto and Jorge Rosa of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Alex Basile of Greystone, along with Cushman & Wakefield, originated a seven-year, $41 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition.

