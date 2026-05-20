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AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwestSelf-Storage

Cushman & Wakefield, JLL Broker Sale of 2,043-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield and JLL have brokered the sale of a two-property self-storage portfolio in Chicago. The brokerage firms represented the seller, Self Storage 1. Etude Storage Capital purchased the portfolio, which comprises 2,043 units across 150,216 square feet in the Lincoln Park/Bucktown and Wrigleyville/Lakeview neighborhoods. Cushman & Wakefield’s Greg Wells, Mike Mele, Luke Elliott and Ross Bailey partnered with JLL’s Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Dan Reynolds and Tom Kirschbraun. The portfolio offers immediate scale and operating efficiencies, along with upside through continued lease-up, rental rate optimization and unit mix refinement, according to a release.

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