Cushman & Wakefield/Lund Brokers Sale of 148,524 SF Office Complex in Suburban Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

LA VISTA, NEB. — Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. has brokered the sale of the Securities America Office Complex in La Vista, a southern suburb of Omaha. The Class A office complex consists of three buildings totaling 148,524 square feet. The property is situated within the 237-acre Southport development, a major mixed-use project near I-80. Richard Secor Jr. and John Lund of Cushman & Wakefield/Lund represented the seller. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.