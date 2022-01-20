REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield/Lund Negotiates Lease, Sale of 178,368 SF Industrial Property in Nebraska

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Nebraska

The property sits on 16 acres at 11720 Peel Circle in La Vista.

LA VISTA, NEB. — Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. has negotiated both the lease renewal and sale of 11720 Peel Circle in La Vista, a suburb just south of Omaha. The 178,368-square-foot industrial property sits on 16 acres within the Sarpy West submarket. Denny Sciscoe of Cushman & Wakefield/Lund represented the current tenant in its lease renewal. Upon completion of the lease transaction, Sciscoe also marketed the building for sale. The total consideration for both the lease renewal and the sale was $23 million.

