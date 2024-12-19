Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 102,305 SF Office Asset in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of 501 Gateway, a four-story office building located at 501 N. 44th St. in Phoenix. An undisclosed full service real estate solutions firm sold the asset to 501 Gateway Center LLC for $18 million.

The property features 102,305 square feet of multi-tenant office space, a four-story parking garage, flexible floor plates, an onsite café and immediate freeway, airport and light rail access. At the time of sale, the building was 82 percent leased. The building, which was originally constructed in 1997, has been upgraded to a modern office asset.

Eric Wichterman, Chris Toci and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.