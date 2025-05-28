Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Box-Park-Logistics-Center-Cinnaminson-New-Jersey
Box Park Logistics Center in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, is located along U.S. Route 130, nine miles from the Port of Philadelphia.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CINNAMINSON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial lease at Box Park Logistics Center in the Southern New Jersey community of Cinnaminson. The tenant was not disclosed, but the Philadelphia Business Journal reports that the new user is logistics firm Performance Team. The recently refinanced warehouse has adjacent land available for a build-to-suit facility of up to 300,000 square feet. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, four drive-in doors, 188-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 549 cars and 216 trailers. John Gartland, Jonas Skovdal, Bill Waxman, Mindy Lissner and Sean Duncan of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agents Mark Glagola and J.C. Hay, represented the landlord, Lincoln Property Co., in the lease negotiations. Eric Demmers of NAI Hanson represented the tenant.

You may also like

Steel Peak Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in...

Berkadia Provides $35.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Greek Real Estate Buys 141,276 SF Logistics Facility...

JLL Arranges $16.8M in Acquisition Financing for Central...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Retail...

PricewaterhouseCoopers to Move Baltimore Office Headquarters to Baltimore...

BLVD Group Buys Rhode Island Apartment Community for...

Outrigger Industrial, MetLife Investment to Develop Kennedy Logistics...

MSI Computers Corp. Buys 200,000 SF Industrial Property...