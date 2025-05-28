Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

CINNAMINSON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial lease at Box Park Logistics Center in the Southern New Jersey community of Cinnaminson. The tenant was not disclosed, but the Philadelphia Business Journal reports that the new user is logistics firm Performance Team. The recently refinanced warehouse has adjacent land available for a build-to-suit facility of up to 300,000 square feet. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, four drive-in doors, 188-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 549 cars and 216 trailers. John Gartland, Jonas Skovdal, Bill Waxman, Mindy Lissner and Sean Duncan of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agents Mark Glagola and J.C. Hay, represented the landlord, Lincoln Property Co., in the lease negotiations. Eric Demmers of NAI Hanson represented the tenant.