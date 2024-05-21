Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 1.6 MSF Industrial Lease in University Park, Illinois

UNIVERSITY PARK, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a full-building industrial lease totaling 1.6 million square feet at 701 Central Ave. in the Chicago suburb of University Park. The transaction marks the largest warehouse lease in the Chicago market in 2024, according to the brokerage firm. Sean Henrick and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, W. P. Carey. Jason West, Lou D’Avanzo and Adam Cooke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, a global tech and logistics company. W. P. Carey made several capital improvements to the property. The tenant is consolidating its footprint into a single facility.