Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $101.9M Sale of Marina Shores Apartment Homes in Virginia Beach

Marina Shores in Virginia Beach features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and two fenced dog parks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $101.9 million sale of Marina Shores Apartment Homes, a 392-unit multifamily community located at 257 Willow Oak Circle in Virginia Beach. FPA Multifamily acquired the property from the undisclosed seller. Jorge Rosa and T.J. Liberto of Cushman & Wakefield partnered with NAI Global to represent the seller in the transaction. Marina Shores features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and kitchen, two fenced dog parks, outdoor grilling and lounge area, tennis court and covered parking.





