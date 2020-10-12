REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 104,841 Office Sublease at Legacy Union One in Plano

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Legacy Union One in Plano totals 318,852 square feet.

PLANO, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 104,841-square-foot office lease at Legacy Union One, a 318,852-square-foot building in Plano. The tenant, energy exploration firm Denbury Inc., has subleased three floors from Prosperity Bank and one floor from Aimbridge Hospitality to house its new headquarters. About 300 Denbury employees will work in the new office space, which offers direct access to the Shops at Legacy and the Legacy West corporate campuses. Mike Wyatt, Travis Boothe and Maureen Kelly Cooper of Cushman & Wakefield represented Denbury in the lease negotiations.

