PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 10,583-square-foot office lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The tenant, Business Credentialing Services, is taking space at 199 Cherry Hill Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1970, renovated in 2017 and totals 57,445 square feet. William O’Keefe and Courtney Rosenkrantz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, locally based investment firm The Birch Group, in the lease negotiations.