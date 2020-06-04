REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 11,200 SF Office Lease in Princeton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

PRINCETON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated an 11,200-square-foot office lease for power semiconductor manufacturer United Silicon Carbide in Princeton. The space is on the first floor of an office building located at 650 College Road E. The 168,000-square-foot property is situated within Princeton University’s 2,000-acre master-planned business/research campus. The leasing team of Todd Elfand, Kevin Carton, Paul Giannone and Joe Vacca of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. John Buckley and Jon Compitello of JLL represented the tenant.

Featured Properties  