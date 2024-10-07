Monday, October 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 113,382 SF Headquarters Lease in Ayer, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

AYER, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 113,382-square-foot headquarters lease in Ayer, located northwest of Boston. The industrial building at 3 Nemco Way features 20 tailboard loading docks, high-bay distribution warehouse capabilities and office space. Nick Bruha, Blake Baldwin and Shayne O’Neil of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, laboratory equipment supplier CELLTREAT Scientific Products, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

You may also like

Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 882-Unit...

Parceljet Signs 239,190 SF Industrial Lease in Montgomery,...

Drawbridge Realty Acquires 225,773 SF Headquarters Office Building...

Contegra Construction Completes 76,000 SF Headquarters Expansion for...

DXD Capital Starts Construction of 706-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

PROCON Breaks Ground on 57,000 SF Industrial Flex...

Tinkelman Brothers Completes 28-Unit Multifamily Project in Poughkeepsie,...

Pikalo Foods Signs 20,280 SF Industrial Lease in...

ArentFox Schiff Signs 120,999 SF Office Lease in...