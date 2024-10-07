Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 113,382 SF Headquarters Lease in Ayer, Massachusetts

AYER, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 113,382-square-foot headquarters lease in Ayer, located northwest of Boston. The industrial building at 3 Nemco Way features 20 tailboard loading docks, high-bay distribution warehouse capabilities and office space. Nick Bruha, Blake Baldwin and Shayne O’Neil of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, laboratory equipment supplier CELLTREAT Scientific Products, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.