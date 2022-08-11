Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 115,184 SF Industrial Lease in Bay Shore, New York

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 115,184-square-foot industrial lease at 158 Candlewood Road in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. Sean Duffy and Nicholas Gallipoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, paper and packaging products supplier Lindenmeyr Munroe, which is expanding its Long Island presence, in the lease negotiations. Leslie Lanne, Doug Omstrom and Max Omstrom of JLL represented the landlord, Rockefeller Group.