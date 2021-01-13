REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $11M Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Building in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

1670-Newport-Rd-Colorado-Springs-CO

Located at 1670 Newport Road in Colorado Springs, Colo., the building features 67,640 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of an office property located at 1670 Newport Road in Colorado Springs. Cleveland-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management acquired the asset from Denver-based Flywheel Capital for $11 million.

Located at 1670 Newport Road, the 67,640-square-foot, multi-tenant property recently underwent interior renovations, as well as significant improvements to select tenant spaces.

Aaron Johnson, Jon Hendrickson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield’s Denver Capital Markets team represented the seller in the transaction.

