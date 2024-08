SPRING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 12,078-square-foot retail lease in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The tenant, interactive entertainment concept Activate Games, is taking space within Grogan’s Mill shopping center for its second location in the Houston area. Eric Lestin and Michael Burgower of Cushman & Wakefield represented Activate Games in the lease negotiations. Adam Bluestein of Global Fund Investments represented the undisclosed landlord.