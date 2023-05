IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 12,647-square-foot office lease at Riverside Commons in Irving. The six-building, 467,285-square-foot office campus offers a café, fitness center and two conference facilities. Johnny Johnson and Rodney Helm of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Ryan Buchanan and Josh White of CBRE represented the tenant, design and engineering firm KAI Enterprises.