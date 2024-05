NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 12,847-square-foot office lease renewal in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The building at 600 Lexington Ave. rises 36 stories and spans 305,472 square feet. Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca DiMauro of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Lex NY Equities LLC, in the lease negotiations. Daniel Posy and Jason Roberts of JLL represented the tenant, GLC Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm.