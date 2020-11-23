REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $13.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Near Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Tenants at The Villages Shoppes at Sherrills Ford include Publix, Hardee’s, Pizza Hut, Great Clips and Blue Sky Nails.

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $13.9 million sale of The Villages Shoppes at Sherrills Ford, a 60,298-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Sherrills Ford. The developer, Tampa, Fla.-based Wagner Property Group, sold the asset, which is located at the intersection of Slanting Bridge Road and Village Center North, 31 miles north of downtown Charlotte. Other tenants at the center include Hardee’s, Pizza Hut, Great Clips and Blue Sky Nails. Fain Hicks, Margaret Jones and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. The buyer was Greensboro, N.C.-based Koury Corp.

