Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 131,411 SF Industrial Lease in South Florida

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 131,411-square-foot industrial lease at Bridge Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park in Doral, a suburb of Miami. The tenant, an unnamed Fortune 50 food distributor, will fully occupy Building 6 upon its completion in mid-2024. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the tenant is snack giant Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

Wayne Ramoski, Gian Rodriguez, Skylar Stein and Ivanna Leitner Perez of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and owner, Bridge Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Hartsook and Adam Talbot of Cresa represented the tenant. Bridge Point Doral will ultimately span 2.6 million square feet, the first phase of which will feature 1.2 million square feet.

