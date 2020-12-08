REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $15.6M Sale of Tampa Bay Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Worthington Court include a pool, half basketball court, tennis court, playground and a clubhouse.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $15.6 million sale of Worthington Court, a 152-unit multifamily community in New Port Richey. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, half basketball court, tennis court, playground and a clubhouse. The asset is situated at 7541 Highwater Drive, 32 miles northwest of downtown Tampa. Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, HKSK Corp., in the transaction. Birmingham, Ala.-based Engel Realty Co. acquired the property.

