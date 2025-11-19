Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Southdale Office Centre is comprised of six buildings.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMinnesotaOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 150,000 SF of Leases at Southdale Office Centre in Edina, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated several new long-term leases totaling more than 150,000 square feet at Southdale Office Centre, a six-building campus along France Avenue in the Twin Cities suburb of Edina. First-time tenant Southdale Pediatrics inked a lease for 38,306 square feet at 6600 France Avenue, a specialty medical outpatient property that recently underwent major renovations to the first- and second-floor lobbies and common areas. Edina Realty signed a lease renewal for 38,676 square feet at 6800 France Avenue, and Evereve doubled its footprint to 41,113 square feet. Several other companies have also recently signed new leases or renewals. Bill Rothstein and Eric King of Cushman & Wakefield represented property ownership, Wildamere Capital Management and Olympus Ventures.

