Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 15,158 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 15,158-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, deal-sourcing platform Grata Inc., will occupy the entire second floor at 1410 Broadway, which recently underwent a $20 million capital improvement program. David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Grata Inc. in the lease negotiations. Richard Doolittle, Michael Joseph, John Howard and Taylor Bell of Colliers represented the landlord, L.H. Charney Associates.

