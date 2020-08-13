REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $160M Sale of Medical Office Tower in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Maryland, Office, Southeast

Amenities at the Barlow Building include valet parking, a fitness center on the top floor, deli, conference center and a courtyard that houses a Starbucks.

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $160 million sale of the Barlow Building, an 18-story, 293,852-square-foot medical office building in Chevy Chase. Amenities at the property include valet parking, a fitness center on the top floor, deli, conference center and a courtyard that houses a Starbucks. The property is located at 5454 Wisconsin Ave., less than one mile from the Friendship Heights Metro Rail Station and six miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. The undisclosed buyer has retained the seller, Carr Properties, for third-party management services. Bill Collins, Paul Collins, Drew Flood, Eric Berkman, Shaun Collins and Shaun Weinberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

