Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 16,749 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 16,749-square-foot, 16-year office lease renewal at 250 Hudson St. in Lower Manhattan. The tenant, Writers Guild of America East Inc., will remain in its space on the seventh floor of the 400,000-square-foot building, which it has occupied since 2010. David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg represented the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, on an internal basis.