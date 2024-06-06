Thursday, June 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 16,749 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 16,749-square-foot, 16-year office lease renewal at 250 Hudson St. in Lower Manhattan. The tenant, Writers Guild of America East Inc., will remain in its space on the seventh floor of the 400,000-square-foot building, which it has occupied since 2010. David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg represented the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, on an internal basis.

You may also like

Joint Venture Completes 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project...

White Oak Global Advisors Provides $21.5M Loan for...

ERG Commercial Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Accelevation Signs 264,000 SF Industrial Lease at First...

Estee Lauder Signs 43,000 SF Office Lease in...

Elite Pickleball Club to Open 40,000 SF Indoor...

Clopay Signs 23,140 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown,...

Persimmon Technologies Signs 142,224 SF Life Sciences Lease...

KeyBank Provides $24M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...