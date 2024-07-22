Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $16M Sale of Office/Retail Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of 612 S. Broadway, a landmark building in downtown Los Angeles’ historic core. The six-story creative office and retail property traded for $16 million. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Mike Condon Jr., Erica Finck, Reid Gratsch, Brittany Winn, Kylie Rawn and Mark Zakarian of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.

Originally built in 1924 as Desmond’s Department Store and designed by A.C. Martin, the 80,000-square-foot building underwent a redevelopment transforming it into creative office building. Omgivning oversaw the redevelopment, which included adding two floors atop the original structure.