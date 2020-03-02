Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $18.2M Sale of Office Building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $18.2 million sale of Courthouse Place, a 66,246-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale. The property is situated at 12 SE 7th St., one block from the 20-story, 730,000-square-foot Broward County Courthouse. The seller, a joint venture between Highline Real Estate Capital and Sefire Capital, acquired the property three years ago and implemented building upgrades and a speculative leasing program targeting law firms and associated businesses that were attracted to the building’s proximity to the Broward County Judicial Complex, according to Highline president David Moret. Notable tenants at the time of sale included law firm Krupnick Campbell Malone Buser Slama Hancock, the Florida State Attorney’s office, Legacy Bank of Florida and the Law Firm of Gary M. Singer. Scott O’Donnell, Greg Miller, Dominic Montazemi and Miguel Alcivar of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. New Haven, Conn.-based ABCD Courthouse Place LLC acquired the asset for $274 per square foot.