Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 18,603 SF Office Lease in Hoboken, New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated an 18,603-square-foot office lease at Waterfront Corporate Center I in Hoboken. The 14-story, 566,215-square-foot building is located within a larger, 1.5 million-square-foot complex across the Hudson River from Manhattan. David DeMatteis and Mina Shehata of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, industrial investment firm Faropoint, in the lease negotiations. A partnership between New York City-based developer SJP Properties and private investor David Werner owns Waterfront Corporate Center I.