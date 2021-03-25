REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 19,601 SF Office Lease in South Austin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 19,601-square-foot office lease at Uplands Corporate Center in South Austin. Matt Frizzell and Kevin Granger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty, in the lease negotiations. The tenant, North Carolina-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn, will occupy part of a 124,080-square-foot building that is under construction and represents the second phase of the development.

