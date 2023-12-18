Monday, December 18, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 20,000 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 20,000-square-foot office lease at 41 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. The 10-story, 269,530-square-foot structure is known locally as The Pioneer Building and recently underwent a capital improvement program. Jason Kroeger and Frank Liantonio of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, nonprofit organization Safe Horizon, which will occupy part of the sixth floor, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

