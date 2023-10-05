Thursday, October 5, 2023
Avalon Bluffs features 93 rental homes averaging 1,494 square feet each.
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $21.5M Sale of Avalon Bluffs Build-to-Rent Community in Lafayette, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

LAFAYETTE, IND. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $21.5 million sale of Avalon Bluffs, a single-family build-to-rent community in Lafayette, about 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cameron Benz and Claire Bullard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Lafayette-based Tempest Homes. Hunter Properties was the buyer. The transaction marks the first purpose-built, build-to-rent investment sale in Indiana, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Tempest Homes completed 93 units averaging 1,494 square feet each at Avalon Bluffs.

